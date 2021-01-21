Photos: Livingston troll Celtic with cheeky ten in a row jibe after holding the champions to another draw

Celtic have won nine league titles in a row and fans had eyed a historic ten in a row, which would set a new record in Scottish football. However, those hopes are all but over as the Hoops now sit 20 points behind Rangers with just two games in hand.

With Celtic’s title hopes already on a shookly peg after losing to Rangers at Ibrox and drawing with Hibs, Livingston held the champions to two back to back draws to compound Neil Lennon’s misery.

Those draws mark ten consecutive games without defeat for Livingston, who won their previous eight games, before those two credible results.

As such, the club’s official Twitter account took the opportunity to troll Celtic with a few cheeky ten in a row jibes.

FT – Livingston 2-2 Celtic. The Lions seal an historic 10-in-a-row here at the @_TonyMacaroni Arena with a 10th consecutive game without defeat, coming from behind to seal a point against Celtic. | LIV 2-2 CEL #LFCLive pic.twitter.com/Oyb3rlrT53 — Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) January 20, 2021

That has to sting the hurting Celtic faithful, but it’s what football banter is all about.