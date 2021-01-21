Mauricio Pochettino wants to sign AC Milan star for key position in PSG team

According to Don Balon, Mauricio Pochettino will waste no time replacing Keylor Navas between the posts at PSG.

Pochettino was recently appointed by the French champions after their relationship with Thomas Tuchel soured.

The Argentine has already achieved something he never had previously in his managerial career by winning a piece of silverware – the Trophee des Champions.

He’ll be hoping that there will be plenty more to come, but in order to make that happen, he has to make this PSG squad his.

As per Don Balon, one of his intentions in his quest to achieve that is to unearth Keylor Navas from the Parc des Princes goalmouth and replace him with Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Donnarumma needs no introduction, being one of the best keepers on the planet at just 21, and is also, as it stands, available on a free come the end of the season.

It would be an astute bit of business from Pochettino, even if Navas would understandably feel aggrieved, but it is far from a forgone conclusion that Donnarumma will leave Milan.

Let’s wait and see.