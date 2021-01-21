Menu

Florentino Perez decides to cash-in on Real Madrid star to raise funds for summer splash

Real Madrid have decided to sell Vinicius Jr in the summer transfer window, according to Don Balon.

Vinicius was once considered the future of Real Madrid’s flanks, and for good reason.

There is scarcely a better ball-carrier in Europe than the Brazilian, but his major flaw, as it has been with countless wingers historically, is his final ball.

Both the decision making and execution are below par, with Real Madrid in need of better – and Don Balon under the impression Florentino Perez has decided to cash in.

Real Madrid will have ambitions in the summer transfer window, with Don Balon name-dropping both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

However, to acquire players of that calibre, funds will need to be raised in order to increase the financial plausibility of the deals. That’s where Vinicius comes in.

As per Don Balon, Real Madrid will sell Vinicius in order to raise funds to sign the players they want in the summer. It is, at current, unknown who would want to sign him.

A logical strategy from Perez, but one which will only work if they receive a suitable offer.

