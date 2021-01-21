Menu

Fergie spirit lives on at Man United as stat proves Solskjaer’s men are Premier League’s comeback kings

Manchester United FC
Manchester United are the comeback kings of the Premier League. You’ve probably already noticed that – but now the stats are here to prove it.

United oftentimes used to frustrate rival fans by pulling a result out of an improbable position while under the stewardship of Sir Alex Ferguson.

‘Fergie Time’ was not a football Twitter meme that you’d see in circulation nowadays – it was legitimate, it’s one reason United were so successful under him. They never threw in the towel.

While the Man United side that sit top of the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are not as talented across the board as some of the teams Fergie managed, the never say die mentality is still very much instilled in the squad under Solskjaer.

This stat shared by Opta on Twitter in wake of United’s 2-1 win over Fulham, during which they were 1-0 down, sums it up. They are, far and away, the best at coming back from behind.

Imagine how good they’d be if they started games in the manner they finished them…

