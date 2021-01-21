Team news: Liverpool v Burnley

Liverpool host Burnley at Anfield in the Premier League tonight. Kicking off at 8pm, the match could have big implications at both ends of the table.

Burnley are currently teetering on the brink of the relegation places, positioned in 17th. They are four points ahead of Fulham in the drop zone, but tonight is their game in hand and victory could give them a huge lead, propelling them into 15th alongside Newcastle United.

As for the Reds, Liverpool are in fourth spot, six points behind Manchester United at the top of the table. Klopp’s men have a game in hand over Manchester United so must close the gap to put the pressure on. On the other hand, dropped points can open the door for Spurs and Everton to overtake, leaving the Anfield men in 6th!

Liverpool may be boosted by central defender Joel Matip resuming full training, and he could play for the first time since suffering an adductor injury on 27 December. Diogo Jota is not expected to return from a knee injury for several weeks yet, and Virgil Van Dijk will remain out for a while.

As for Burnley, Sean Dyche hopes to welcome back Charlie Taylor, who has not featured since the win against Sheffield United on 29 December because of a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Jimmy Dunne will be assessed for a minor injury, and Bailey Peacock-Farrell could be back in action after he has been self-isolating.