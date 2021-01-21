“The longer this goes on, the more it continues to damage the future,” Sky Sports pundit calls for change at Celtic Park

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph is a passionate Celtic fan. Covering Scottish football for the media outlet, he has a greater insight than most when it comes to his team.

Last night, after Celtic dropped points for the fourth consecutive match in the SPFL, Joseph took to Twitter and posted the following:

I can’t possibly see how this review can come to any other conclusion than change being needed. What positives have there been in the league since the vote of confidence? 6 wins in Dec? Unbeaten since Dubai?! The longer this goes on, the more it continues to damage the future. — Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) January 21, 2021

The review referenced in the post is that which was promised by Celtic’s chief executive Peter Lawwell following protests by supporters outside the stadium prior to Christmas.

Celtic have now won just six matches in their last 21 games.

Since promising a January review, the Hoops have fallen 20 points behind Rangers with two games in hand. Meanwhile, the club is in grave danger of failing to finish second.