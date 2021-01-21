The Three Kings – Stein, Busby and Shankly, The Makers of Modern Football: now available on Amazon Prime

A stunning new football documentary, The Three Kings is now available for free on Amazon Prime. The documentary features the story of a trilogy from Scotland and Britain’s greatest managers. Jock Stein’s rise leading Celtic to become the first team from the UK to win the European Cup in May 1967 is detailed, whilst the tenures of his friends Matt Busby, who won the European Cup at Manchester United a year later, and Bill Shankly, who heralded Liverpool’s magnificent domestic success of the 60s and early 70s, are also covered in depth.

From the Oscar and BAFTA-winning producers of Diego Maradona and Senna, and the director of I Believe In Miracles, The Three Kings is the definitive film portrait of three men who were born in the central lowlands of Scotland within 30 miles of each other – and went on to change the history of football: Busby. Shankly. Stein.

This cinema documentary offers a fascinating look at three remarkable men and managers. The film looks at how their upbringings shaped their lives and their football teams, how they became the best of friends and how they became the fiercest of rivals. It’s a remarkable tale of each man arriving in three great British industrial cities and changing the lives of the people forever: Glasgow, Liverpool and Manchester.

The trio would turn three clubs in those cities into three of the most famous sporting institutions on the planet. Celtic, Liverpool and Manchester United today have a combined global fan base of billions, and this is the story of how that happened.

If you that haven’t seen the film, or if you want to see it again – Amazon Prime are offering the film as part of Prime Video.