Video: Newport County goalkeeper Tom King scores and sets new Guiness World Record, doesn’t even celebrate

Newport County goalkeeper Tom King scored a superb long-range strike, and it’s officially set a new Guiness World Record!

Watch the goal below, with King striking from his goal kick, which ends up bouncing over the opposition ‘keeper at the other end…

As Sky Sports note in their tweet above, that’s an 105-yard goal – the longest distance strike ever recorded.

And the best thing about it? The fact that he doesn’t even celebrate afterwards.

Classy commitment to the goalkeepers’ union. Just what we like to see.

