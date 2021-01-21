Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United want Juventus youngster

Premier League duo Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Juventus’ under-23s defender Radu Dragusin.

Dragusin, 18, joined Juventus’ youth academy in 2018 after making the switch from Regal Bukarest’s under-19s.

The highly-rated centre-back who can play on either side of a defensive pairing is emerging as one of Europe’s most talented prospects.

After making his senior competitive debut at the end of last year during a Champions League group game against Dynamo Kiev, there are expectations that the Romanian defender can grow to become a real talent.

Having already gone on to make three senior appearances, including in the Serie A, there are reports that Juventus are desperate to tie the youngster down on a new deal.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, there are growing concerns the teenager could be set for a move elsewhere.

According to Italian reporter Gianluigi Longari, three clubs who have already expressed an interest in the highly-rated defender are Premier League duo Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United as well as Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

Longari goes on to claim that despite the growing interest in Dragusin, Juventus remain hopeful they will see the 18-year-old pen a new deal.