No bids made: Tottenham’s inbox empty despite PSG links to out of favour midfielder

Tottenham have not yet received any bids for Dele Alli, according to The Transfer Window Podcast, hosted by Duncan Castles.

Alli has fallen considerably out of favour in North London, with Jose Mourinho settling on what he believes to be his best starting eleven – and Alli not featuring in it.

His chances of making Gareth Southgate’s squad for the European Championships in the summer are, at current, looking slim, but he has absolutely no chance of forcing himself back into the England picture unless he leaves Tottenham this month.

The BBC reported back in December that PSG were likely to make their move for Alli this month, with Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival surely bettering the midfielder’s chances of securing a winter move to the Parc des Princes.

However, Duncan Castles, speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast, believes that Tottenham are yet to receive a single offer in exchange for Alli – not from PSG or any other potential suitor.

Considering it’s now January 21st – you imagine that it’s panic stations for him and his representatives…