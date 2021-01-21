Blow for Manchester United as club chief confirms transfer interest in top defender

Manchester United and other clubs could be in trouble as Christian Falk provides an update on the Dayot Upamecano transfer saga.

The talented young France international looks one of the finest young centre-backs in Europe at the moment, and he’s surely heading for a big move in the near future, wherever that may be.

United and Liverpool have been among the teams linked with Upamecano by the Guardian recently, and it’s clear the Red Devils would do well to bring him in as an upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly to partner Harry Maguire.

However, it looks like Bayern Munich are serious about competing for Upamecano’s signature, with Falk quoting club chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as declaring an interest in bringing him to the Allianz Arena…

Bayern have a history of raiding other Bundesliga clubs for their best players, and it’s an easy way for them to remain dominant in the German top flight.

United could have their work cut out for them now to land this top defender.