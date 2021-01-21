Menu

Video: Mikel Arteta explains why Mesut Ozil Arsenal exit has not yet been completed

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given an update on proceedings as Mesut Ozil’s transfer to Fenerbahce nears completion.

The Athletic reported five days ago that an agreement had been reached between the Turkish giants and the Gunners over the exchange of Ozil’s services.

Though Ozil was not even registered to play for Arsenal this term, and thus his departure is no loss to the team, it does mark the end of an era for the club.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be itching to have the German off their books for good, with his wages departing with him, so will be wanting this one signed and sealed ASAP.

Thankfully for those keen to see the back of Ozil, Arteta has revealed that it is merely quarantine regulations that are delaying the deal going through.

Here’s Arteta giving update on that front. It’s just a matter of time before he’s officially a Fenerbahce player.

