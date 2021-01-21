Video: Mikel Arteta suggests Arsenal dressing room role has been dealt with as Mesut Ozil packs his bags

Mikel Arteta has previously eluded to there being a mole within the Arsenal dressing room – today, he suggested the issue has been dealt with.

A report by Football London back in December detailed multiple in-house details regarding relationships between the Gunners players and their managers. It also mentioned of Arteta’s intention to ‘destroy’ the person behind the leak of information to the press.

Little has been said of the issue in recent weeks, with Arsenal going on a Premier League winning run since the win over Chelsea on Boxing Day, pulling them clear of the relegation battle which they had legitimately found themselves in earlier in the campaign.

However, Arteta was quizzed on the topic during his press conference ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Southampton this weekend, and while he remains coy on the issue, it’s written all over his face – the mole has been moved on.

See the footage for yourself.

First-team departures from Arsenal this month are as follows:

Matt Macey: A reserve goalkeeper who departed in search of first-team football at Hibernian.

A reserve goalkeeper who departed in search of first-team football at Hibernian. Sokratis Papastathopoulos: Speaking in his presser today on the departure of the Greek defender (as quoted by the Arsenal website) – “Yes, first of all I want to thank him because he is such a professional and great person to work with. It’s a shame because this season we have a lot of central defenders, we are overloaded with foreign players and I had to make a decision. It was a tough one and to be fair he took it really, really well, he has always been really supportive and helpful, so from the bottom of my heart I wish him the best. It has been a pleasure to work with him and I wish the best for him and his family in the next chapter.”

Mesut Ozil: Omitted from Premier League and Europa League squads without a legitimate explanation being provided, now departing to Fenerbahce.

All signs point to one man – but we’ll let you decide for yourselves who the mole was…