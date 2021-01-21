Menu

Video: Chelsea loanee Kenedy sits two Villarreal defenders on their backsides before scoring thunderbolt

Chelsea loanee Kenedy has shown himself to have a demonic left-foot sporadically in the past – but never quite as emphatically as this.

The Brazilian has made 27 appearances for the Blues in total, scoring three goals.

Signed from Fluminense as an exciting wide-man, many of his appearances for the club to date have actually been as a wing-back.

Taking one look at the goal he scored against Villarreal for loan side Granada yesterday evening, you have to wonder why you’d ever field a player with that ability in a defensive role.

Kenedy, cutting in from the right-hand-side for Granada, sat two defenders on their backsides with fake-shots before firing an absolute screamer into the top corner.

The 24-year-old likely has very little chance of ever making it at Chelsea, such is the competition for places in that area of the field, but somebody ought to take a punt on him.

He has raw, natural ability. It just needs to be harnessed by the right manager.

