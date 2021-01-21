Arsenal offered the chance to sign another Real Madrid star amid Martin Odegaard transfer pursuit

Arsenal have reportedly been offered the potential transfer of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.

The highly-rated Brazilian youngster has not exactly lived up to his early promise at the Bernabeu so far, and it seems like the Gunners aren’t all that keen on him either.

Despite being offered Vinicius, it’s claimed Arsenal have snubbed the chance to add him to their squad as Mikel Arteta is happy enough with his options up front, according to Don Balon.

This comes as Arsenal have also been linked strongly with Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard, as seen in the tweet below…

Exclusive: #AFC make approach to Real Madrid for Martin Odegaard. Madrid considering. Arteta big fan & Odegaard keen on regular first team football. Not a given, other interest in him. More on @SkySportsNews — Paul Gilmour (@skysportspaulg) January 20, 2021

Odegaard may be more tempting than Vinicius as he would offer Arsenal some much-needed creativity in midfield.

The Norway international is another struggling for playing time with Madrid, and it will be interesting to see what other changes the Spanish giants make to their struggling squad in the near future.

Arsenal fans might be frustrated that their club isn’t taking up the chance to sign Vinicius, who could still have a very bright career ahead of him.