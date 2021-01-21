West Ham turn to Ligue 1 striker with time running out to replace Sebastien Haller

Speaking on The West Ham Way podcast, Hammers insider ExWHUemployee linked the club with a move for Bordeaux striker Josh Maja this month.

If you’d asked David Moyes on the 1st of the month what his priority position was to be addressed in the January transfer window, he’d probably have asked for a new striker.

With Sebastien Haller having departed to Ajax, the necessity for a new centre-forward has increased significantly, with Michail Antonio now being the only recognised striker in the squad – and he’s been converted from a winger himself.

Time is running out for West Ham to dip into the transfer market and sign a striker, but exWHUemployee believes that they have plans to do so, with Bordeaux’s Josh Maja being mentioned as a potential target.

Maja’s youth career saw him spend time at Crystal Palace, Fulham, Manchester City and Sunderland – where he eventually made his professional debut, before moving to France in the winter of 2019.

He’s netted just the two goals in 14 Ligue 1 appearances this term, but has clearly done enough during his short stint across the channel to earn admirers at the London stadium.