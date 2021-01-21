Wolves in talks with Real Sociedad over deal to sign Brazilian striker

According to Fabrizio Romano, Wolverhampton Wanderers will negotiate with Real Sociedad in the coming days over the signing of Brazilian strike Willian José.

The deal is far from complete yet as an option to buy, the price of a permanent deal and a loan fee are still to be agreed. Indeed, the signs appear to show that Wolves are pursuing the player on a loan basis to begin with.

The outcome of these negotiations will have an impact on Patrick Cutrone, who will only be allowed to leave Wolves if Willian José signs.

Jose is a player with an interesting career history. He has played for some big clubs such as Sao Paulo, Santos and Real Madrid, but only scored a combined total of six league goals in 52 league games at those teams.

Since 2016, Jose has plied his trade with Real Sociedad in La Liga. He averages approximately a goal in every three games, so is not prolific nor is he poor.

It’ll be interesting to see how this deal develops and how he copes with the Premier League if negotiations are successful.