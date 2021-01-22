Liverpool edge Barcelona and Real Madrid in race for €60M winger after player holds talks with Jurgen Klopp

Having lost their unbeaten home record to Burnley last night, Liverpool appear to be wasting no time looking to the transfer market.

According to Don Balon, Jurgen Klopp has convinced Adama Traore to snub Barcelona and Real Madrid and sign for Liverpool.

On recent evidence, Liverpool are in dire need of offensive reinforcements.

The front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, while it provided much of their success in recent seasons, or was certainly a major contributor towards achieving it, has gone stale.

Last night’s 1-0 defeat to Burnley at Anfield was as clear an indicator as you’re likely to get that a shake-up is needed within the champions’ squad, and an injection of Adama Traore’s energy could be exactly what they need.

Adama has been in and out of the Wolves team this campaign, but we all know what an electric and incisive player he can be when he’s at his very best.

Don Balon report that Barcelona are interested in re-signing him, with Real Madrid also linked, but having spoken to Jurgen Klopp, Adama is now convinced that his future lies in Liverpool.

The report claims the deal would be worth in the region of €60M.

We’ll believe it when we see it – but what an exciting deal that would be!