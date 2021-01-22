Menu

Arsenal on verge of signing Real Madrid midfielder on six-month loan

According to Diario Vasco, Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard is set to join Arsenal on a six month loan deal.

Odegaard, who was one of the most sought-after teens on the planet prior to signing for Real Madrid, became Norway’s youngest ever player when he made his debut for his country aged just 15.

Now 22-years-old, he’s finally hitting his stride at the Santiago Bernabeu and showing signs that he will develop into the player that it was long suggested he would become.

Odegaard enjoyed an extremely successful stint out on loan with Real Sociedad last term, before returning to Madrid to compete in Zinedine Zidane’s squad.

However, having not managed to force his way into the starting eleven, it’s looking likely that he will have to depart the club on loan once again.

As per Diario Vasco, while Sociedad were keen to re-sign Odegaard for what’s left of the season, he will in fact join Arsenal on loan for the remainder of the current campaign instead.

Mikel Arteta is in dire need of a creative midfielder, and it looks as though Odegaard will be a useful stop-gap in that area of the field.

A good piece of business from the Gunners – if it goes through.

  1. Awida says:
    January 22, 2021 at 9:03 am

    Good news

  2. Musa says:
    January 22, 2021 at 9:35 am

    good deal

