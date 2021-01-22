When the two giants of Spanish football go head to head over anything, there’s bound to be fireworks.

News that they are both chasing the same manager to take over their squads this summer will invariably lead to a huge charm offensive on the part of both club presidents, with Real Madrid’s Florentino Perez having the early upper hand.

That’s because, as of this moment, Barcelona don’t have a confirmed new president, and there’s no guarantee that favourite, Joan Laporta, will be elected in March when the delayed vote is due to take place.

According to Don Balon, both Perez and Laporta see RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann as the answer to their problems.

The outlet note that Zinedine Zidane, after his humiliation at the hands of Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey, could soon walk, meaning that another club legend, Raul, currently in charge of Real’s youth side, Castilla, could assume the position on a temporary basis until the end of the season.

Laporta apparently doesn’t rate Ronald Koeman, even though he’s respectful of the Dutchman’s legendary status at the club.

Barcelona’s apparent financial problems are unlikely to be appealing to Nagelsmann, but Laporta has always been a charismatic president, so never say never.