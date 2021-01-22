Barcelona interested in signing PSG ace, contract due to expire in June

Barcelona are interested in signing Juan Bernat from PSG to bolster their options on the left-flank of their defence, according to a report by Don Balon.

As mentioned in the report, Junior Firpo is expected to leave the Nou Camp before the transfer window shuts. While that will hardly change the landscape in terms of Ronald Koeman’s weekly selection decisions, it will leave Jordi Alba without natural cover in that area of the field.

As a result, Barcelona could be forced into the market to recruit a new left-back. In Juan Bernat, despite his shortfalls at PSG and inability to displace Layvin Kurzawa, they would have both a deputy and competition for Alba, who has been in the form of his life under Koeman this term.

As noted on Transfermarkt, Bernat’s PSG contract expires in June, meaning Barcelona could either tie him down to a pre-contract agreement this month ahead of a summer move, or pay PSG what would likely be a small sum to convince them to sell ahead of time and receive money in exchange.