Although the January transfer window hasn’t yet closed, rumours as to which players could make moves in the summer window are already surfacing.

It’s normally at the end of the season when some of the bigger deals are done, with a lot of clubs loathe to lose their stars midway through a campaign.

One of the most highly-prized defenders in Europe, RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, is a man much in demand.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea are thought to be interested in activating his £38m release clause, however, it appears that Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, are now in the running, potentially rendering the interest of the English clubs moribund.

“We will of course deal with it (Upamecano’s release clause), not only with this player, but in principle,” Bayern chief, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, said to Bild Live, cited by the Daily Mail.

“In the time of coronavirus, the money situation is also an important factor.”

More Stories / Latest News Martin Odegaard could stay at Arsenal beyond season’s end in scenario explained by Spanish journalist Arsenal move to sign Real Madrid midfielder now 90% completed Liverpool’s defeat against Burnley was hugely significant for some players for this reason

Though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard – if the latter is still in charge at Stamford Bridge – will believe that their clubs have enough to offer Upamecano, Bayern are already the finished article rather than a team in progress.

A move there would also afford the 22-year-old the luxury of not having to move to a new country and all that such a switch would entail.