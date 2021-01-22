Boost for Arsenal as fears erased of Covid-19 issues complicating potential transfer

Martin Odegaard hasn’t officially signed for Arsenal yet, but everything is pointing in that direction.

It should be a great move for him and Arsenal as he’ll get to play at a high level while The Gunners will finally add some extra creativity to the midfield.

Covid-19 is disrupting everything just now so there’s always a fear that it could impact a transfer in negative ways, and there was a potential spanner in the works when Zinedine Zidane tested positive for the virus earlier today:

Obviously there would be fears about him having close contact with his players and they could be in danger too, but it’s emerged that Odegaard hasn’t been a close contact of Zidane and he won’t have to isolate if he tests negative on arrival in England:

If Arsenal get Odegaard deal agreed (still work to do) he has an elite sportsperson exemption — no isolation with negative #COVID19 test. Rule change since last window when Partey did medical in Spain & Gabriel isolated on arrival @TheAthleticUK #RMFC #AFC https://t.co/wzeIAoaNJG https://t.co/j8MTfObIFi — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 22, 2021

This all means that he should be eligible to go straight into the team if they can get a deal over the line, so hopefully it does go through so he can further his development and show Real why he should’ve been given more chances.