Menu

Boost for Arsenal as fears erased of Covid-19 issues complicating potential transfer

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Martin Odegaard hasn’t officially signed for Arsenal yet, but everything is pointing in that direction.

It should be a great move for him and Arsenal as he’ll get to play at a high level while The Gunners will finally add some extra creativity to the midfield.

Covid-19 is disrupting everything just now so there’s always a fear that it could impact a transfer in negative ways, and there was a potential spanner in the works when Zinedine Zidane tested positive for the virus earlier today:

Obviously there would be fears about him having close contact with his players and they could be in danger too, but it’s emerged that Odegaard hasn’t been a close contact of Zidane and he won’t have to isolate if he tests negative on arrival in England:

This all means that he should be eligible to go straight into the team if they can get a deal over the line, so hopefully it does go through so he can further his development and show Real why he should’ve been given more chances.

More Stories Martin Odegaard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.