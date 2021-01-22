Chelsea interested in defensive Ligue 1 star despite Lampard concerns

Chelsea are reportedly keeping close tabs on Monaco defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni despite the ongoing certainty surrounding Frank Lampard’s managerial future.

Tchouameni, 20, joined Monaco from domestic rivals Bordeaux during the winter window of 2020 in a deal worth £16.2m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since the young Frenchman’s arrival at the Principality, Tchouameni has emerged as one of Ligue 1’s most highly-rated midfielders.

The talented defensively minded midfielder has already featured in 22 matches in all competitions for Monaco and has two assists to his name.

It has been the 20-year-old’s inspired form which has seen Premier League giants Chelsea begin to take a strong interest in his performances.

According to a recent report from ESPN, the Blues are weighing up a move for the talented Frenchman regardless of whether or not Lampard remains the club’s manager.

ESPN’s report goes onto claim that despite the strong interest in the young midfielder, Monaco are set to reject any approaches during the January transfer window.

However, with the summer window fast approaching, it is expected there will be a scramble to secure the talented midfielder’s signature, with Chelsea expected to be right in the mix.