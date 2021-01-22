Chelsea manager search: World class name ruled out, favourite identified and timescale for Lampard departure

It’s still not clear how long Chelsea want to give Frank Lampard, but that decision could also depend on who is actually available to come in at short notice.

There’s no point in appointing someone now if a preferred candidate wants to wait until the summer, while it also makes sense to give Lampard more time if there’s no suitable caretakers out there either.

The latest reports from Germany have suggested that Thomas Tuchel is the favourite to take over, while it also looks like Lampard has until the summer to turn this around:

TRUE ? Massimiliano Allegri is off the list of @chelsea. Thomas Tuchel is the favorite, Rangnick the alternative. Chelsea try to end the season with Lampard — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 22, 2021

That should be welcome news to the current boss because it gives him time to come up with an identity for this squad rather than panicking from game to game and only looking at the short term.

It’s also interesting to see that Allegri has been completely ruled out as he did look like the outstanding candidate when you consider his previous work with AC Milan and Juventus.

Tuchel would be a fascinating appointment because he’s highly rated and his teams play some lovely stuff, but he’s also good for falling out with the entire squad and being forced out after a couple of years so his appointment would have an element of boom or bust about it.

At least it looks like Lampard will get the rest of the year unless something goes spectacularly wrong, but Roman Abramovich isn’t exactly famous for his patience so that could always change.