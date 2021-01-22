Chelsea tipped to launch a double raid on Borussia Dortmund with star players likely to come available

It looked like Chelsea had plugged most of the gaps in their squad with their spending in the summer, but there’s still an obvious need for another midfielder and a reliable goal scorer.

Timo Werner was supposed to be the dependable striker who would score 20+ goals a season, but his confidence has disappeared and it does look like Chelsea might want to add someone else.

Simon Phillips recently covered this topic on his Chelsea podcast, and it looks like a couple of faces at Borussia Dortmund could be targeted over the next couple of summers:

Ep10 LIVE! With @MaccaSport and @DeanJonesBR! “Lampard didn’t necessarily want Kai Havertz – I’m not saying he would have turned him down but it wasn’t like ‘please go and get me Kai Havertz'” – @DeanJonesBR Plus updates Lampard, and transfer news!https://t.co/6MLmIyAI5i — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) January 22, 2021

Erling Haaland is the most obvious one because of his phenomenal record in front of goal and the potential that he has to improve even further, while it’s suggested that Chelsea won’t be able to resist making an approach if he does become available:

“The one reason I think Chelsea might sign Haaland, is they are clearly not ones to miss an opportunity on a big player right now. I do think that if they got to a situation where Haaland was ready to leave Dortmund, I find it hard to believe that Chelsea’s wouldn’t have a real good crack at actually getting him through the door.”

The second approach would be for Jude Bellingham although that one may have to wait an extra year to happen:

“There are people inside Chelsea who believe that it might be worth waiting another year for Jude Bellingham. If Chelsea aren’t going to go and get Declan Rice right now, then why not wait another year until Bellingham is ready to leave Dortmund in 2022.”

It’s easy to forget that Bellingham is still only 17 and he’s still developing and establishing himself in the Dortmund first team so it does make sense to let him continue that for another season before bringing him in.

There will also come a point where Chelsea need to stop throwing money at their problems and actually find a way of playing which compliments the current squad, but it looks like Abramovich is still keen to add any big names wherever possible.