Chorley want to bring back the FA Cup song and duet with Adele

FA Cup
Although the FA Cup song was a tradition generally saved for the teams that made it to the final, giant-killers, Chorley, are hoping to revive it for charity.

In the wake of their stunning third round victory over Wayne Rooney’s Derby County side, the non-league outfit belted out a rendition of Adele’s hit ‘Someone like you.’

The footage quickly went viral on social media and, ahead of their fourth round tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the club have made a plea to the singer herself.

According to the Daily Star, Chorley have reached out to Adele via social media and asked her to duet with them in order to raise money for the Sporting Memories charity.

If the singer, who the Daily Star say has been contacted for comment via one of her representatives, decides to accede to the club’s request, it’s sure to be a popular move.

It could even see the single enter the charts again, some years after it was first released.

Of course, there’s no time like the present, and given that Chorley’s game against Wolves is being played this Friday night, there’s a need to strike whilst the iron is still hot.

This is the furthest that Chorley have got in the FA Cup in their history, according to the Daily Star, and to duet with one of the finest singers that the United Kingdom has ever produced will surely top off this season’s cup run.

