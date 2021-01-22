Copa del Rey Round of 16 draw: Sevilla v Valencia the highlight

No sooner has the Copa del Rey concluded one round of matches, than another immediately appears in view.

On Friday morning, the draw for the Round of 16 matches took place, and there are a number of mouth-watering ties in prospect.

Real Sociedad and Athletic Club, who are yet to contest the 2020 final, will play away at Real Betis and Alcoyano, conquerors of Real Madrid, respectively.

Barcelona’s reward for dispatching Cornella after extra-time on Thursday evening is a trip to Vallecas in Madrid and a date with Rayo Vallecano.

More Stories / Latest News Potential bankruptcy threat to Barcelona again as club asks banks to delay calling in their debts Man United set to block loan moves for two youngsters for one key reason Arsenal tipped to loan out summer signing after completing a deal for his replacement

The only other third tier team left in the draw, Navalcarnero, hosts last season’s beaten semi-finalists, Granada.

The games will be played on the dates of 26, 27 and 28 January.

Copa del Rey last 16 draw:

Alcoyano v Athletic Club

Navalcarnero v Granada

Girona v Villarreal

Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona

Almeria v Osasuna

Real Valladolid v Levante

Sevilla v Valencia

Real Betis v Real Sociedad