Defiant Frank Lampard bats away questions over his Chelsea future in snappy press conference

It must be incredibly unsettling to face a room full of people asking you how you feel about potentially losing your job, so it’s never a big surprise when under pressure managers look like they’re about to snap.

Everyone knows that Frank Lampard is under pressure for his job and it’s understandable when results and performances have been so poor.

The supporters may be split on whether Lampard is the right man to take them forward or not, but that hasn’t stopped speculation about potential successors and the possibility that the club are actively speaking to other managers about taking the job.

Frank Lampard clearly wasn’t in a great mood during his press conference today and he even snapped and called out one journalist for not being objective in his coverage of the club, bit you can see he’s trying to be defiant amid some serious pressure in his answers today:

Is Lampard feeling the pressure? Today’s press conference was rather snappy ? pic.twitter.com/824gQgeVZZ — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 22, 2021

He sounds angry and perhaps even a little bit desperate as he looks to divert attention to other matters, but the reality is that he needs some wins to ease this pressure.

Their next three games are against Luton, Wolves and Burnley – All games that Chelsea will expect to win, but you can also see that they won’t be easy matches either.

It’s worth remembering that they are only five points away from the top four so a small run of wins will make the table look so much better for Chelsea, but there will also be a fear that a few more draws or defeats will see them cut adrift.