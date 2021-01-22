Diogo Dalot addresses uncertainty surrounding Man United future

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has addressed the speculation surrounding his Old Trafford future as he continues to impress for on-loan side AC Milan.

Dalot, 21, signed by then United manager Jose Mourinho joined the Red Devils from FC Porto in 2018 in a deal worth £19.8m, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite being hotly-tipped to become one of the league’s most effective attacking full-backs, Dalot struggled to nail a place down in current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans.

After being directly involved in just four goals from his first 35 senior appearances, Dalot was allowed to join Serie A title contenders AC Milan last summer on a season-long loan.

Now in Italy as the Rossoneri continue in their impressive title charge, Dalot’s long-term future has become the subject of much speculation.

However, addressing the uncertainty surrounding his future, the 21-year-old, who spoke to Association Press said: “Now I’m completely focused on what’s going on here.

“When I go home and I can rest, I can watch Manchester [United] or Porto matches and be happy for them, because they are winning and doing very well.”

Dalot also went on to admit his admiration for his former gaffer and current Tottenham Hotspur manager Mourinho.

“It was one of the sentences that I keep with me until this day [being labelled one of Europe’s most highly-rated full-backs],” Dalot admitted. “Coming from him [Mourinho] was even more special because we all know that’s a fantastic coach, one of the best ever, and it gave me a little bit more responsibility.”

There have been recent suggestions that Dalot could make his loan with AC Milan permanent.

However, these reports are still unconfirmed and with no known option to buy included in his loan deal, United fans can probably expect to see Dalot return to Old Trafford next summer.