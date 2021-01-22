Done deal: Chelsea confirm Tomori has joined AC Milan on loan to buy basis

According to Sky Sports News’ Transfer Centre, Chelsea have confirmed that Fikayo Tomori will spend the rest of this season on loan with Serie A leaders AC Milan.

The deal had been on the cards for a long time, with forms signed and medicals complete yesterday. However, it has now been formally announced.

Good luck in Italy, @FikayoTomori_! ??? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 22, 2021

The defender has made 27 appearances for Chelsea since rising from the youth ranks in 2016. During that time, the player has enjoyed successful loan spells at Brighton & Hove Albion, Hull City and Derby County. Though, he has only played four games for Chelsea this season, most recently as a substitute in the FA Cup third round win over Morecambe.

Tomori is an England international, having been capped in 2019. As such, there were high hopes for the player, but Milan have confirmed that the loan the deal includes an option to buy, which Sky Sports News reports is set at €30m (£26.6m).