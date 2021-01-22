Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere details why Emile Smith Rowe is so highly rated

It’s easy to forget that Emile Smith Rowe hasn’t played many games for Arsenal so it’s important not to anoint him as the club’s saviour just yet, but he’s incredibly highly rated for a good reason.

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere held a Q and A on Twitter tonight which obviously had a large amount of questions about his injury history, but there were also some good ones in there.

He was asked about Smith Rowe and any similarities that he saw between the two, and it’s clear that he thinks his pace is an asset which sets him apart from many others:

He is quicker than i was. He plays with his head up and you don’t see that much. Top player https://t.co/ro5izhNHLc — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) January 22, 2021

Obviously pace isn’t everything and his technical ability does allow him to stand out, but having some quickness about his game should make him almost impossible for most defenders to deal with when he’s on form.

Wilshere’s career was ruined by injury and we will never know quite how good he could’ve been, but it’s a good sign that he sees so much potential in Smith Rowe so lets hope he does manage to live up to his early billing.