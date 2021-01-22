Galatasaray set to sign Henry Onyekuru from Monaco on loan with option to buy

According to EuroSport France, Galatasaray are set to sign Henry Onyekuru on loan from Monaco with an option to buy included in the deal.

The transfer is expected to be completed tomorrow after Monaco signed Diatta a new winger.

Deal Monaco / Galatasaray pour un prêt avec Option d’Achat d’Henry Onyekuru !!

Le joueur prend le vol pour Istanbul ce soir !! ?

The above Tweet translates as: “Deal Monaco / Galatasaray for a loan with Henry Onyekuru’s Option to Purchase !!

The player takes the flight to Istanbul tonight!”

The Nigerian international was signed by Everton a few seasons ago and enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Anderlecht. Consistently linked with a number of British clubs, Onyekuru defied the rumours by joining Galatasaray on loan in 2018/19, where he scored 14 goals in 31 games, before joining Monaco.

The player has scarcely featured in the Ligue 1 and rejoined Galatasaray on a loan deal again in 2019. Now Onyekuru is set for a third loan spell with the club in Turkey, but this time they will have the opportunity to make the deal permanent in the summer.