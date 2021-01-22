Menu

Gary Lineker wasn’t impressed that Liverpool’s Fabinho will be able to face Tottenham after VAR let off

Liverpool FC
Whether you love or loathe him, BBC Sport’s Gary Lineker enjoys a healthy social media following where his words almost always engage his millions of followers.

A mixture of serious, informative and downright inflammatory tweets are almost guaranteed to get under the skin of someone, but Lineker, to his credit, always has a comeback at the ready.

His exchanges are particularly enjoyable when they relate to players from other teams.

He’ll surely not have won too many new friends from Liverpool after he tweeted in relation to Fabinho’s yellow card, after a challenge made on Burnley’s Ashley Barnes.

The ‘Mee’ spelling is arguably deliberate after Burnley’s Ben Mee was similarly lucky with a robust challenge on Aston Villa’s Wesley just over a year ago.

On that occasion official, Michael Oliver, didn’t deem the challenge, which left Wesley on the sidelines for an extended period, to be a foul, per Lancs Live.

Unsurprisingly, Lineker’s Twitter feed was quickly filled by those keen to stoke the fire for what they saw as an attempt to discredit Fabinho.

