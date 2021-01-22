Whether you love or loathe him, BBC Sport’s Gary Lineker enjoys a healthy social media following where his words almost always engage his millions of followers.

A mixture of serious, informative and downright inflammatory tweets are almost guaranteed to get under the skin of someone, but Lineker, to his credit, always has a comeback at the ready.

His exchanges are particularly enjoyable when they relate to players from other teams.

He’ll surely not have won too many new friends from Liverpool after he tweeted in relation to Fabinho’s yellow card, after a challenge made on Burnley’s Ashley Barnes.

Fu*k Mee, he got away with one there. — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) January 21, 2021

The ‘Mee’ spelling is arguably deliberate after Burnley’s Ben Mee was similarly lucky with a robust challenge on Aston Villa’s Wesley just over a year ago.

More Stories / Latest News Official: Arsenal confirm first senior signing of the transfer window – completely out of the blue Jamie Carragher identified what Liverpool need to do in terms of firepower back in November Man United reject loan offers for star midfielder

On that occasion official, Michael Oliver, didn’t deem the challenge, which left Wesley on the sidelines for an extended period, to be a foul, per Lancs Live.

Unsurprisingly, Lineker’s Twitter feed was quickly filled by those keen to stoke the fire for what they saw as an attempt to discredit Fabinho.