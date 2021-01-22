“He is the future” – These Arsenal fans beg the club to sort out future of young star after an impressive hattrick for the U23s

The future of Folarin Balogun has been up in the air for a while now, but it still looks like nothing has happened despite various rumours of pre contract agreements and interest from various clubs.

He’s stuck in a tricky spot where he’s too good for U23 football but it now looks like he wants permanent first team football rather than going out on loan, so there’s a real chance that Arsenal will need to use him or face the prospect of losing him for free.

All he can really do is keep taking the opportunities that he does get to prove that he’s ready for a chance in the first team, and scoring a hat trick for the U23s tonight is another clear sign that he needs more chances with the senior setup:

Hat-trick for Balogun tonight for the U23s. https://t.co/xqifZNIP9x — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) January 22, 2021

It’s also obvious that the supporters are both excited by his potential and fearful of him leaving and becoming a star somewhere else, so there are more calls for Arsenal to get a new contract sorted as quick as they can:

Give Balogun a contract whatever the price, better than nketiah — Malachi Wakgari (@MalachiWakgari) January 22, 2021

Get Balogun a New contact. Pin him down…. He is the future!! — KrespoNfandiso DetyG (@phokokrespo) January 22, 2021

Every single one of that forward 6 could easily make it at Arsenal. Need to get Balogun tied down. He, Azeez and Cirjan are the pick of the bunch for me. — Ricky Dobbs (@rdobbs10) January 22, 2021

@fbalogun67 scoring a hat trick tonight.

Sign a contract extension and go out on loan for the rest of the season man. Your path to the first 11 at @Arsenal is there. You just have to be a little patient#Balogun #Arsenal #SignDaTing — #ArsenalTillIDie (@Da_Kevman) January 22, 2021

GIVE BALOGUN A NEW CONTRACT https://t.co/QOFuC7pT4Y — ????????here (@herealexhere) January 22, 2021

Give Balogun New Contract , Please @Arsenal — JIMIII (@Jimiiii__) January 22, 2021