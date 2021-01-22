Menu

“He is the future” – These Arsenal fans beg the club to sort out future of young star after an impressive hattrick for the U23s

Arsenal FC
Posted by

The future of Folarin Balogun has been up in the air for a while now, but it still looks like nothing has happened despite various rumours of pre contract agreements and interest from various clubs.

He’s stuck in a tricky spot where he’s too good for U23 football but it now looks like he wants permanent first team football rather than going out on loan, so there’s a real chance that Arsenal will need to use him or face the prospect of losing him for free.

All he can really do is keep taking the opportunities that he does get to prove that he’s ready for a chance in the first team, and scoring a hat trick for the U23s tonight is another clear sign that he needs more chances with the senior setup:

It’s also obvious that the supporters are both excited by his potential and fearful of him leaving and becoming a star somewhere else, so there are more calls for Arsenal to get a new contract sorted as quick as they can:

More Stories Folarin Balogun

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.