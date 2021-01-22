There’s been plenty of attention given to Eden Hazard and all of his injury troubles this year, but Sergio Ramos has gone under the radar for the number of games he’s been forced to miss.

Ramos is the one player that Real seem to seriously struggle without because of his leadership and the way he brings the back line together, while he’s also good for a goal when games are tight too.

He didn’t look in good shape after the recent loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Super Cup, and a report from Football-Espana has indicated that he’s set to miss the trip to face Alavas tomorrow night.

READ MORE: Ace set to miss training to hasten Arsenal move today as possible permanent transfer touted

The situation in La Liga is starting to look a little desperate as Atletico are now seven points clear with a game in hand, so it’s reached a point where they could run away with things if Real and Barca continue to drop points.

It will also be interesting to see how Real react to the shock cup defeat to Alcoyano during the week as the extra time may have taken it out of some players, but they absolutely need to bounce back tomorrow night.

That will also be tougher after the news that Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for Covid so presumably he’ll have to miss the trip as well, so Real desperately need someone to step up and drag this team back into form.