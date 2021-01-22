Huge boost for Everton as star man returns to training after hamstring strain

Good news for Everton fans in their quest for Champions League football – top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in training after suffering a hamstring strain.

Calvert-Lewin has netted eleven goals in the Premier League so far this term, leaving him in third place in the race for the golden boot.

He has been in superb form this campaign, with his influence spreading beyond the goals he scores. His contributions towards Everton’s attacking play as a whole have to be acknowledged and appreciated.

It’s for that reason that Carlo Ancelotti and everyone else with any affiliation with Everton will be delighted to see that DCL is fit again and back in training.

Everton shared a snap of him on the training pitches, fresh from returning from a hamstring strain and looking in high spirits.

Everton will need him fit and firing if they want to achieve their ambitions this term. England, too, with the European Championships now on the horizon.