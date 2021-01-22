Since their record-breaking 7-0 away win against Crystal Palace, Liverpool have fallen away alarmingly in the Premier League title race.

With just one goal from their last few English top-flight matches, it’s clear that it’s not just in defence where Jurgen Klopp’s mean are struggling.

The lack of goals has also seen them drop down to fourth position in the table and six points off of leaders, Manchester United.

Former Liverpool legend turned Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, identified where Klopp needs to strengthen back in November if he wants others to contribute to the goals for column.

”The big problem Liverpool have – and this is why I would play Jota – Liverpool don’t have many goal-scorers in the team,” he was quoted as saying to talkSPORT, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“Virgil van Dijk was a goal-scorer from set-pieces. The midfield three don’t score.

“There’s no Gerrard, Lampard figure in there who can get forward and score.”

More Stories / Latest News Man United reject loan offers for star midfielder Bayern enter race for highly-rated centre-back meaning almost certain disappointment for Man United and Chelsea Martin Odegaard could stay at Arsenal beyond season’s end in scenario explained by Spanish journalist

It’s that lack of a goalscoring midfielder that is clearly hampering the Reds at this point.

When Jota returns, Klopp could rejig the formation to give him a role alongside the front three, but if there’s an opportunity to bring in another quality addition who can get forward and break the lines, it has to be a buy worth having.