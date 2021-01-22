Jose Mourinho could sign record breaking French U21 striker

Jose Mourinho is being tipped to bring Celtic star Odsonne Edouard to Tottenham according to a sensational report from Football Insider.

Despite Spurs recently signing Carlos Vinicius on loan from Benfica, and the young striker netting a hat trick against Marine, former Tottenham forward Darren Bent believes that the Mourinho’s title chasing side should make a move for Edouard to bolster their attacking line for next season. Bent feels that Edouard’s abilities would bring a lot to the Spurs attack and it would be a shrewd move for Mourinho to make.

The striker has 18 months left on his deal at Celtic Park and has been linked with moves to huge clubs such as Arsenal, AC Milan, Leicester City and even Real Madrid in recent weeks. The Hoops held firm to keep the player last summer, but with his desire to leave and Celtic’s title challenge as good as over it looks likely that the club will listen to offers.

Edouard has broken goalscoring records with the French U21 team, scoring close to two goals in every game on average. He has superb link up play, outstanding finishing and can also take an excellent free kick and penalty. The forward has scored goals in the Europa League with Celtic and previously came through the youth system at PSG. For those reasons, Celtic had wanted £30m for the player, but with time ticking on his deal, it is thought that £25m may be enough to prize the Frenchman away from Glasgow.

Edouard has recently changed agents, now being represented by Stellar Sports. That gives some indication that the 23-year-old is trying to do all in his power to facilitate a transfer.