Leicester City’s pursuit of Inter Milan star hits stumbling block due to astronomical wages

Leicester City are reportedly trying to bring star midfielder Christian Eriksen back to the Premier League. Despite the Foxes’ pursuit, they have been put off by Inter Milan’s demands to cover the Dane’s full £300,000-per week wages.

Eriksen, 28, joined Inter Milan 12-months ago after rejecting the chance to extend his deal with former club Tottenham Hotspur.

The talented playmaker who turned out for Spurs on over 300 occasions joined Inter Milan in a deal worth £24.3m, as per Transfermarkt.

However, since arriving at the San Siro, the gifted creator has struggled to hit the ground running and now looks set to be moved on.

After being involved in just seven goals from his first 40 appearances, manager Antonio Conte has seemingly lost patience with the Danish international.

According to a recent report from the Telegraph, one club looking to offer the 28-year-old an escape from his Italian nightmare, is Brendan Roger’s Leicester City.

The Telegraph claim that the Foxes have recently made an inquiry to Inter Milan but have been shocked to learn that in order to land Eriksen on a short-term loan, they’ll need to pay his full £300,000-per week wages.

Leicester City’s current top-earners are believed to be striker Jamie Vardy and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, both of whom earn just over £100,000-per week.

The report goes on to claim that should Spurs want their ex-midfielder back until the end of the season, not only will they be forced to cover his wages, they’ll also be expected to pay a fee.

However, any other club besides Spurs will just need to cover the midfielder’s huge wages.

Given the financial issues clubs have suffered due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s hard to foresee anyone willing to fork around £6m in wages just for a short-term loan.