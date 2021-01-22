Not too many people would’ve picked Burnley to have been the team to end Liverpool’s epic four-year unbeaten run at Anfield in the Premier League.

However, the Clarets took the fullest advantage of the stuttering form of Jurgen Klopp’s side who, incredibly, have scored just one goal in the league since their record 7-0 demolition of Crystal Palace.

Coincidentally, Palace were the last team to win at Anfield in April 2017.

Their terrible run has seen the Reds plummet to fourth in the table, six points behind arch rivals Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp has clearly got work to do in order to turn things around and give Liverpool the best chance of being able to retain their Premier League title, and part of that will be lifting the spirits of players that will arguably be feeling a little deflated this morning.

Incredibly, according to the Daily Mirror, the Burnley loss was the first time that Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Alisson, Alex Oxldade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri, Thiago Alcantara and Takumi Minamino had lost a league match at Anfield.

More Stories / Latest News Real Madrid consider move for €50M-rated centre-back as Bayern star dithers over Barcelona interest ‘Where did your career go wrong?’ – Drinkwater savaged during Instagram Q&A Scott Parker looking to shift three Fulham players during the current transfer window

As Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita were injured, they retain their status as never having finished on the losing side at home in the Premier League. Amazing really.