Major twist in the title race as Manchester City talisman is ruled out for up to six weeks

Is Manchester United being crowned Premier League champions written in the stars? Everything appears to be falling into place.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hanging by a thread earlier in the campaign, but Manchester United now sit top of the table, with Liverpool’s title challenge crumbling before their eyes.

Local rivals Man City, following their recent resurgence, would have to be considered their strongest contenders for the title, but they’ve now suffered an immeasurable blow.

Kevin De Bruyne was withdrawn during Man City’s 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at the weekend, with the extent of the damage done at that point unknown.

However, it looks to be worse than could have been feared initially, with the Belgian unable to feature for Man City for at least a month and a half.

City have quality in reserve, of course, but he’s arguably the best player in the Premier League. Some players are quite simply irreplaceable.

