Man United forward reportedly close to joining La Liga side on loan

Facundo Pellistri was one of the signings that went under the radar for Man United in the summer, but he’s looked bright and impressive when he’s played for the U23s this year.

He always looked like the type of signing who might get the occasional chance from the bench, but it’s possible that Amad Diallo will take that role for the second half of the season.

It means that it would make sense to send Pellistri out on loan to get some experience at a first team level, and it now looks like he’s set to move to Spain on loan:

I am told that #MUFC’s Facundo Pellistri is close to signing on loan for a La Liga club — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) January 22, 2021

The actual location hasn’t been confirmed yet, but our colleagues at Stretty News have indicated that he’s set to join Valencia on loan, although it’s possible that their city rivals Levante could be the destination:

We’re hearing Facundo Pellistri is set to join Valencia on a short-term loan. Unconfirmed at this stage but looking likely.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/eVkZ2zjRWb — StrettyNews.com (@StrettyNews) January 22, 2021

It should be the perfect chance for him to continue his development as he’s had a few months of being clattered in the U23s to help him adapt to English football, but that will only help him so much.

Both Valencia and Levante are in danger of being sucked into the relegation zone with a couple of bad results so the pressure will be on him to perform, so it will be interesting to see where he actually ends up if this is confirmed.