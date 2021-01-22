Man United set to block loan moves for two youngsters for one key reason

Manchester United are reportedly set to reject loan approaches for Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams due to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanting a full squad in a bid to win silverware.

United haven’t lifted a major trophy since Jose Mourinho claimed the Europa League in 2017.

However, currently on a superb run of form and top of the Premier League table under current manager Solskjaer, the Red Devils’ long-awaited trophy-less run could be set to come to an end.

Of course there is a long way to go in the current 2020-21 season but with United battling on three fronts, they have given themselves every chance to claim a trophy this season, perhaps even two.

After being dumped out of the EFL Cup earlier this month by noisy neighbours and bitter-rivals Manchester City, all focus will now be on the Premier League as well as the FA Cup and Europa League.

According to a recent report from ESPN, Solskjaer’s demands to win silverware are preventing fringe players such as Tuanzebe and Williams from departing on loan.

It is understood that by having all of his squad options available to him, Solskjaer will have the best possible chance of lifting some long-awaited silverware come the end of the season.

