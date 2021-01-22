Man United star reveals reasons behind iconic goal celebration

Manchester United’s star striker Edinson Cavani has revealed why he chooses to celebrate his goals by pretending to fire a bow-and-arrow.

Cavani, 33, joined United during deadline day of last summer’s transfer window.

The hugely talented and experienced forward who has previous spells at Palmero, Napoli and PSG joined United as a free agent.

Since arriving in Manchester and plying his trade in the illustrious Premier League, Cavani has hit the ground running.

After already bagging four goals in his first four Premier League starts, Cavani’s latest on-field goalscoring heroics came on Wednesday as the Red Devils faced-off against Fulham.

United found themselves go 1-0 down inside the match’s opening 10-minutes, however, Scott Parker was forced to watch on as Cavani levelled proceedings just before the half-time whistle.

Cavani’s vital equaliser saw the South American reenact his iconic bow-and-arrow style celebration.

Speaking after the match, the 33-year-old has lifted the lid on why he’s chosen the iconic archery as his trademark celebration.

“It’s a bit of a long story,” the 33-year-old told United Review (as relayed by ManUtd). “and it’s kind of wrapped up in our country’s history and the indigenous population, the Charrúas.

“When my little daughter, India, was born, her name is just a small reference to our native Uruguayans, the Charrúas.

“So that arrow that I take out and then fire, is a goal celebration that sort of encapsulates all these things: a mix of my daughter’s name and the indigenous peoples of my country.

“It has a special meaning, but like you say, Eric reminded me of it, even though at the end of each celebration, I always make sure I take out the arrow and fire it.”

It’s worth noting – The Charrúas were native South American Indians and were rumoured to have been strong hunters and gatherers. One of the weapons The Charrúas often used were bows and arrows.

United fans will be hoping to see a lot more of Cavani’s iconic celebrations as the Red Devils currently prepare themselves for an important FA Cup Fourth Round tie on Sunday against rivals Liverpool.