Menu

Marvin Bartley hits back at Scottish newspaper over “headline that doesn’t resemble the content inside the article”

Celtic FC
Posted by

Livingston midfielder Marvin Bartley has hit back at the Daily Record with a stinging tweet after the newspaper claimed that the player had slaughtered Celtic’s squad and Odsonne Edouard.

The Daily Record had quoted Bartley on some of his comments with GoRadio, but used a headline which he felt was misrepresentative of what he said.

MORE: Celtic thought to prefer to wait until the summer to make management changes

The Record posted the following introduction to the article:

“If Neil Lennon can’t motivate you for a game then nobody can”

Marvin Bartley slaughters ‘unacceptable’ Celtic flops and reveals his Odsonne Edouard verdict vindication.

Bartley was unhappy by the conduct of the journalist and questioned if they even listened to the radio show.

Livingston held Celtic to a 2-2 draw in midweek, just days after drawing 0-0 with the champions at Celtic Park. Bartley featured in both matches and, alongside his Livi teammates, have now gone ten matches without defeat. The club have a League Cup Semi-Final to look forward to at the weekend.

More Stories / Latest News
“He is the future” – These Arsenal fans beg the club to sort out future of young star after an impressive hattrick for the U23s
These fans react after Cardiff City confirm the appointment of Mick McCarthy as manager
Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere details why Emile Smith Rowe is so highly rated
More Stories marvin bartley Neil Lennon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.