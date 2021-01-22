Marvin Bartley hits back at Scottish newspaper over “headline that doesn’t resemble the content inside the article”

Livingston midfielder Marvin Bartley has hit back at the Daily Record with a stinging tweet after the newspaper claimed that the player had slaughtered Celtic’s squad and Odsonne Edouard.

The Daily Record had quoted Bartley on some of his comments with GoRadio, but used a headline which he felt was misrepresentative of what he said.

The Record posted the following introduction to the article:

“If Neil Lennon can’t motivate you for a game then nobody can”

Marvin Bartley slaughters ‘unacceptable’ Celtic flops and reveals his Odsonne Edouard verdict vindication.

Morning ‘journalist’, hope you’re well. I have a question for you, as this is your field of expertise! I was wondering, is it normal to write a headline that doesn’t resemble the content inside the article or did you just not listen to the @thisisgoradio show you stole this from? https://t.co/BSo0B9Jz6D — Marvin Bartley (@dothebartman1) January 22, 2021

Bartley was unhappy by the conduct of the journalist and questioned if they even listened to the radio show.

Livingston held Celtic to a 2-2 draw in midweek, just days after drawing 0-0 with the champions at Celtic Park. Bartley featured in both matches and, alongside his Livi teammates, have now gone ten matches without defeat. The club have a League Cup Semi-Final to look forward to at the weekend.