Mixed news for Chelsea as key target likely to be available for £50m – Other suitors now very interested

Although there has been some talk about Declan Rice moving on from West Ham in January, it always felt like any deal would have to wait until the summer.

West Ham are well positioned for a run at Champions League football so it would be a shame if they cashed in on their best players at this stage of the season, but it won’t be a surprise if he does move on in the summer.

Chelsea have always been the team who are consistently linked and that did seem like a logical fit, but an update from 90min.com has indicated that they’ll face some serious competition for his signature.

It’s not all bad news as it’s believed his price tag has come down from £80m to around £50m so he would certainly be more affordable, but he’s now being represented by his father and it sounds like he’s still trying to work out the best plan going forward for his son.

They go on to suggest that Man United, Liverpool and Man City are all keen to take him for that reduced price, so Chelsea will need to go the extra mile to convince him to move to Stamford Bridge.

That transfer could also be affected by the future of Frank Lampard as it’s never clear if a new manager would come in with their own list of transfer targets, but it will be interesting to see if he does move on in the summer.