After yet another poor performance, questions are now beginning to be asked about Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side.

A team that were imperious for most of last season, the Reds have certainly hit a blip in 2020/21.

The loss to Burnley on Thursday evening was the latest in a series of disappointing results, and there’s no one reason for their collective malaise.

Suffice to say that the strikers, who’ve served Klopp well to this point, really need to step up again, and the defence need to get much, much tighter to their opponents.

Without Virgil van Dijk to marshall the troops, they appear directionless at the back in some games.

Oh for the return of a player like Dejan Lovren, though the centre-back is perfectly happy with the decision to move away from Anfield.

“I never regret anything and this (moving from Liverpool) is a feeling I don’t allow in my head,” he said to Zenit’s official website, cited by talkSPORT.

“I made the decision to leave Liverpool. I wasn’t feeling happy there towards the end, because I wasn’t playing.

“I am happy that I decided to come here and I think they miss me more than I miss them.

“Jurgen Klopp knows that, we sometimes chat and he once wrote to me that he misses me. I did not answer that.”

Liverpool are far from ‘crisis point’ at the moment, but Klopp won’t be enjoying this worrying period of form at all.

The quicker van Dijk can return, the better for all concerned.