Martin Odegaard could stay at Arsenal beyond season’s end in scenario explained by Spanish journalist

Could Martin Odegaard stay at Arsenal beyond his initial loan to the Gunners? A tweet by Spanish reporter Jesus Gallego has explained what could stop him returning to Real Madrid.

As reported by The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Odegaard is closing in on a loan move to Arsenal, where he will spend what remains of the campaign, having struggled to make an impression under Zinedine Zidane.

Odegaard impressed out on loan at Real Sociedad last term, but that clearly wasn’t enough to convince Zidane of his capabilities, hence the necessity for the 22-year-old to spend the rest of the season away from the Spanish capital.

While it is initially a short-term move, you have to think Arsenal fans will have hope of convincing him to stick around longer, just how they did with Dani Ceballos (albeit, with another loan) and Chelsea did with Mateo Kovacic.

Spanish reporter Jesus Gallego has too suggested that Odegaard could stay at the Emirates if his loan move is a success – especially if Zinedine Zidane remains Real Madrid manager beyond the end of the season.

Odegaard cedido al Arsenal cinco meses. Arteta le ha convencido. Vamos a ver si juega regularmente, porque si se asienta allí, no volverá al Madrid… al menos si está Zidane. pic.twitter.com/bacEpSiLI4 — JesúsGallego (@JGALLEGOonfire) January 22, 2021

Perhaps we’re getting a little ahead of ourselves here, but we’ve seen it time and time again, once a player settles at a club, they can find themselves reluctant to leave…