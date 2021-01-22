Arsenal move to sign Real Madrid midfielder now 90% completed

Martin Odegaard’s loan move to Arsenal is now 90% done, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Ornstein’s information tends to be hugely accurate when it comes to Arsenal matters, so you could forgive Arsenal fans for getting excited about this one.

With Mikel Arteta in need of adding a creative midfielder to his ranks this month, the Gunners board, as they often have in recent times, appear to have successfully identified a cut-price option, with Odegaard now on the verge of joining the Gunners, as per David Ornstein.

Martin Odegaard to Arsenal thought to have progressed to around 90% done and looking good for #AFC. But there are still details that need to be worked through so it’s not finalised, nor at the stage where he is travelling to London yet @TheAthleticUK #RMFC https://t.co/Zns9Y3U0Ta https://t.co/nZqXvPJK9g — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 22, 2021

While Odegaard likely has a bright and prosperous future as a Real Madrid player, he is at a key point in his career and needs to be playing regular first-team football.

Real Madrid likely wouldn’t entrust Arsenal with the 22-year-old if they weren’t confident he would establish himself as a key figure during what remains of the 2020/21 campaign.

It’s an exciting one for Arsenal fans, even if it is only a short-term stop-gap.